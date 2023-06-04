Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe in Odisha Train Accident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the Coromandel Express train involved in a horrific rail tragedy in Odisha on Friday entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station. Later Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express dashed into it. The Railway Board today said according to the initial findings, there was some issue with the signalling. Balasore Train Accident: Death Toll in Train Tragedy Stands at 275, Says Odisha Government.

CBI Probe in Balasore Train Accident

#WATCH | Railway Board recommends CBI probe related to #OdishaTrainAccident, announces Railways minister Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/X9qUs55fZr — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

