Centre on Wednesday said that there are no plans to legalise online betting and gambling apps currently. Answering to the questions on online betting and gambling in Rajya Sabha, the centre said that there is no proposal under consideration, in response to the question - whether Government has any plans to legalise online betting and gambling apps. No Discount for Senior Citizens on Train Fair Tickets; Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says 'Condition of Railways Not Good’.

Centre Answers Questions Related to Online Betting and Gambling Apps:

Centre Answers Questions Related to Online Betting and Gambling Apps:

No plans to legalize online betting and gambling Apps: Centre

