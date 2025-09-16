A 12-year-old boy in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area died by suicide after allegedly spending his family’s savings on an online game called Free Fire on Monday, September 15. The deceased boy was identified as Yash, a class 6 student. Yash's father, Suresh Kumar Yadav, who works as a farmer, had deposited around INR 13 lakh in a bank after selling a piece of land. On Monday, when he updated his passbook, he discovered that the entire amount was missing. Further inquiry revealed that the money had been spent through online gaming transactions. After learning that his father had found out about the money, Yash went to a room upstairs and hanged himself. Indore Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 2,800 in Free Fire Game.

Class 6 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow After Losing INR 13 Lakh in Free Fire

अभिभावकों को सचेत करने वाली हृदय विदारक घटना! लखनऊ के मोहनलालगंज के धनुवासाड़ गांव के किसान सुरेश कुमार यादव का इकलौता बेटा कक्षा छह का छात्र था। सोमवार को बैंक में रकम निकालने गए सुरेश को पता चला कि उनके खाते से १३ लाख निकल गए। बैंक मैनेजर से शिकायत की तो बैंक स्टेटमेंट निकाला… pic.twitter.com/uspXEDpknq — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Gyanendra Shukla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)