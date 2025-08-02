A 13‑year‑old boy was found dead by suicide in Indore’s Anurag Nagar area after reportedly losing INR 2,800 while playing the online battle game Free Fire. The incident came to light late at night on July 31 when his grandfather found him hanging at home. Aklank Jain, a Class 7 student at a private school, had linked his mother’s debit card to his gaming account using a SIM‑less Wi‑Fi‑enabled phone, and lost the money unbeknownst to his parents. Terrified of being scolded, he informed his mother about the transaction. The family rushed him to DNS Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police were notified and the body sent for post‑mortem to MY Hospital. The family later donated his eyes. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Student Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 2,800 in Free Fire Game

मध्य प्रदेश : इंदौर में 7वीं के छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर किया सुसाइड ◆ पुलिस की शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि छात्र ऑनलाइन फ्री फायर गेम में 2800 रुपए हार गया था ◆ उसे डर था कि परिजन को पता चलेगा तो वे नाराज होंगे, तनाव में आकर उसने जान दे दी ◆ 13 साल का आकलन जैन निजी स्कूल… pic.twitter.com/xyGym8kaYC — News24 (@news24tvchannel) August 1, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)