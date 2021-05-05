Delhi Police Arrests 3 People for Selling Fire Extinguisher As Oxygen Cylinders:

In joint operation b/w Farsh Bazar & Shahdara Police Stations, a man & his 2 associates have been arrested for selling fire extinguisher cylinders in guise of oxygen cylinders. 532 fire extinguisher cylinders seized, of which 73 were painted to resemble O2 cylinders: Delhi Police — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 5, 2021

