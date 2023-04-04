In a shocking incident, two sadhus were held hostage by the locals of Chandranagar village in Maharashtra's Palghar after they mistook them as child kidnappers. Fortunately, the police intervened on time and averted mob violence against two sadhus. "One villager informed us, we went to the spot and after the probe, it was revealed that they are indeed Sadhus who visit different villages everyday seeking help, said Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil. The incident took place on Sunday, April 2 at around 11 am. Video: Man Dressed as Woman Thrashed by Mob on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Two Sadhus Held Hostage in Palghar:

Palghar, Maharashtra |On 2nd April, around 11 am, 2 Sadhus came to a village called Chandranagar, people mistook them as child kidnappers and got hold of them. One villager informed us, we went to the spot and after the probe, it was revealed that they are indeed Sadhus who visit… pic.twitter.com/jDOleb7rU9 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)