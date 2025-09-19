Today, September 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to condole the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said that he was shocked by the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg. "He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life," the Indian Prime Minister said while offering condolences to his family and admirers. Zubeen Garg, whose soulful voice made him a household name across the country, passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52. Zubeen Garg Dies: Himanta Biswa Sarma Condoles Death of Assamese Singer, Says ‘You Will Always Be Assam’s Favourite Rockstar’.

Zubeen Garg Will Be Remembered for His Rich Contribution to Music, Says PM Narendra Modi

Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2025

