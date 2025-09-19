Today, September 19, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media and expressed condolences on the passing away of the famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma recalled his interaction with the 52-year-old artist. "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go," Sarma said. The Assam CM further said that Zubeen Garg's connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. "I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him," he added. Garg, who was best known for the song "Ya Ali" passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From ‘Gangster’, Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Condoles Loss of 'Assam's Favourite Son'

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

