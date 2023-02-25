Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted symbols of Meghalaya and Nagaland's culture and craftsmanship to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in the Northeastern states on February 27. The gifts included stoles from Meghalaya and shawls from Nagaland. The stoles from Meghalaya had highly symbolic designs, reflecting the cultural and traditional beliefs of the tribe. The Naga shawl had striking geometric and symbolic designs, inspired by the tribe's myths and legends. The use of such designs holds great significance in the Naga culture, with each design having specific meanings and significance. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Government Focused on Providing Outside the Classroom Exposure to Youth’.

PM Narendra Modi Gifts Stoles and Shawls With Symbols of Meghalaya, Nagaland’s Culture to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

PM Narendra Modi gifted symbols of Meghalaya & Nagaland’s culture & craftsmanship to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The designs used in Meghalaya stoles were highly symbolic and held great significance in the tribe's culture and tradition. pic.twitter.com/8xq18KR0Pe — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)