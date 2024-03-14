Today, the Selection Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to convene to decide on the appointments of two new Election Commissioners (ECs), reports said. These appointments are intended to fill the vacancies in the Election Commission that arose following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February and the unexpected resignation of Arun Goel last Saturday. Following their appointment, the new ECs are anticipated to assume their duties promptly to assist the Election Commission in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The three-member panel, which includes a Union Minister nominated by the PM, has Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its sole Opposition member. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: Election Commission Likely to Hold Press Conference on March 14, May Announce Schedule, Say Reports.

PM Modi-led Panel Set to Pick Two ECs

A meeting will be held at 7, LKM for the appointment of the Election Commissioner today. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will participate in the meeting to be held at noon: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

