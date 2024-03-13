According to reports, the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be revealed by the Election Comission of India (ECI) on Thursday evening, March 14. The ECI is likely to hold a press conference to announce the schedule for the polls on Thursday. Streamlining approach to guarantee the model code of conduct is implemented for the general elections that are anticipated to take place in April or May this year. After the Election Commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir from Monday to Wednesday to determine when elections may be held in the Union Territory, the dates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will reportedly be made public. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Warns Political Parties To Follow Model Code of Conduct for Upcoming General Polls.

ECI May Announce Schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2024

