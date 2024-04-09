During his recent visit to Maharashtra's Chandrapur on April 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Padma Shri awardee Dr. Parshuram Komaji Khune. PM Modi took to X to express his admiration for Dr Khune, stating, "In Chandrapur yesterday, glad to have met Dr Parshuram Komaji Khune, who was honoured with the Padma Shri last year. His remarkable work, leveraging drama and folk art to uplift tribal communities, has earned him widespread respect. His efforts have helped boost culture and encourage social awareness." PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress and INDIA Bloc, Says ‘2024 Lok Sabha Elections a Battle Between Stability, Instability’ (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Padma Shri Awardee Dr Parshuram Komaji Khune

