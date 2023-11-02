Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the World Food Festival in Delhi on November 3, with the presence of President Droupadi Murmu for the closing ceremony on November 5. Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel has revealed that a record 81 countries will be participating in the international culinary showcase, highlighting the global significance of the event. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Address Rally in Naxalite-Hit Kanker District Today.

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate World Food Festival

VIDEO | "PM Modi will inaugurate the World Food Festival on November 3 in Delhi. The event will conclude on November 5 in presence of President Droupadi Murmu. 81 countries from across the world will participate in the event," says Union minister @prahladspatel. (Full video… pic.twitter.com/tOT8DyFv83 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)