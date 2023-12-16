PM Narendra Modi virtually flagged off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram on Saturday, December 16. Earlier, PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today via video conferencing. With the goal of ensuring that the benefits of the government's major programmes reach all intended recipients in a timely manner, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being conducted throughout the nation. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Narendra Modi Launches 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra' Scheme to Empower Female Farmers with Drone Technology (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Virtually Flags Off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram pic.twitter.com/bvZeHGg40U — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

