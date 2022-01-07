Chandigarh, January 7: Even as debate continues on the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Punjab on Wednesday, an FIR was registered under section 283 of the IPC against 150 unknown persons at Kulgari police station in Ferozepur district, Punjab. On Wednesday, Prime Minister, who was on his way for an election rally, was stopped on a flyover after his convoy was blocked. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has set up a high-level team to probe the incident. However, politics over the issue has intensified as the BJP asked for responsibility to be fixed over the security breach, and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi saying that the PM was under no danger.

