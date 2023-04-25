The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recently the Gurgaon Porsche centre to pay Rs 18 lakh as compensation to a customer. The NCDRC directed the Gurgaon Porsche centre to pay the amount as compensation to a customer for misrepresenting the car's year of manufacture, reports Bar and Bench. While announcing its verdict, the commission observed that the Porsche outlet sold a car manufactured in 2013 as one manufactured in 2014. The court said that the act amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. Porsche Owner Pays Rs 27.68 Lakh to Get Back His Impounded Car.

Gurgaon Porsche Centre Ordered To Pay Compensation to Customer

NCDRC directs Gurgaon Porsche centre to pay ₹18 lakh compensation to customer for misrepresenting car's year of manufacture Read story here: https://t.co/Zl9PmlIOyH pic.twitter.com/Vu0lzTOJsr — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 25, 2023

