A video of a monkey attack on an elderly woman in Kila Mohalla of Haryana's Bahadurgarh has surfaced on social media. The incident, which occurred on December 26, shows a group of monkeys suddenly turning aggressive and attacking Santosh Devi while she was seated outside her home, Dainik Jagran reported. The animals reportedly bit her on multiple parts of her body and pulled her hair, forcing a family member to intervene. Both women managed to escape, though the monkeys briefly lunged at the rescuer as well. Santosh Devi was later taken to a Delhi hospital, where she is reported to be stable and undergoing treatment. Despite recent efforts by authorities to capture monkeys, residents say large groups continue to roam residential areas. Faridabad Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van for 2 Hours After Being Offered Lift, Thrown Out on Road; 2 Accused Arrested.

Monkey Attack in Haryana:

Monkey attacks an elderly lady who was simply sitting on a chair: pic.twitter.com/gMwj7jYY0j — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)