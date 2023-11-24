A viral video on Friday showed Captain Shubham Gupta's mother sobbing and requesting the people present to stop making a spectacle of their sorrow. “Pradarshani mat lagao” (Stop this exhibition)," she said. However, Yogendra Upadhyay, a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, ignored her plea and tried to hand over a cheque while posing for the cameras. The officer’s mother refused to accept the cheque and said she didn’t want anything. The BJP faced criticism from the Opposition for turning the grief of Captain Shubham Gupta’s family into a “photo-op”. Rajouri Encounter: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha Pays Tributes To Five Army Personnel Martyred in Clash With Terrorists (Watch Video).

