Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, November 24 paid tributes to the five soldiers who laid down their lives during the fierce gunfight with terrorists in the thick forests of Rajouri. Five army soldiers, including two captains, were martyred in encounter with terrorists. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police had carried out the joint operation. Two terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, were also killed during the encounter that started on November 22. Rajouri Encounter Update: Three Indian Army Soldiers Including Officer Killed in Ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Gunfight With Terrorists.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers:

VIDEO | Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir @manojsinha pays tributes to five Army personnel who were martyred in Rajouri encounter.#RajouriEncounter pic.twitter.com/M4cO6xJ0fQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2023

