In an unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi's car met with an accident near Kadakola in Karnataka. According to reports, Prahlad Modi was travelling in the car when the vehicle met with an accident. Reports suggest that PM Modi's brother's car hit a road divider. Five people including Prahlad Modi have been injured in the incident. They were shifted to private hospital. PM Narendra Modi's Brother Prahlad Modi Sits on Dharna Near Jaipur Demanding Separate Vehicle.

Prahlad Modi’s Car Meets With an Accident

The car in which PM @narendramodi's brother Prahlad Modi travelling has met with an accident near Kadakola. The car hit a road divider injuring 5 people inside the car including Prahlad Modi, who have been shifted to pvt hospital.@XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @ramupatil_TNIE pic.twitter.com/PMl1u5P6Nj — Karthik K K (@Karthiknayaka) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)