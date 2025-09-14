Two youths brutally attacked a 33-year-old IT professional with a billhook outside an IT firm on Airport Road in Vimannagar around 3 am on Thursday. The victim, a resident of Mahalunge and originally from West Bengal, had arrived to pick up his fiancée when the assailants struck, leaving him with fractures and multiple injuries. Police identified the attackers as Balaji Shivaji Munde and Siddharth Ishwar Daliya, both 19 and residents of Hadapsar. Investigations revealed the assault was a case of mistaken identity, sparked by a cab driver’s suspicion of a love affair involving his female friend. CCTV video showed the duo waiting outside the firm before launching the attack on the wrong person. Both accused were tracked down and arrested within six hours, with a case registered at the Yerawada police station. Pune: Minor Boy Dies on Spot After Flower Pot From Balcony Falls on His Head in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

IT Professional Attacked With Billhook in Pune

🚨 Shocking in Pune’s Viman Nagar! A 33-yr-old software engineer was brutally attacked with a billhook outside Amar Tech Centre on Thursday morning. Police nabbed 2 accused within 6 hrs. Reason? A cab driver’s suspicion led to a planned assault on the wrong person! CCTV shows… pic.twitter.com/LWZGY5Dzrt — ＴＡＲＵＮ (@fptarun) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Tarun), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

