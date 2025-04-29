In an unfortunate incident, a minor boy died after a flower pot fell on his head in Maharashtra. The alleged incident is said to have occurred on April 11 in Pune, Maharashtra. A disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, several children are seen playing in the premises of a residential building in Pune. As the video moves ahead, a flower pot from the balcony of a house in the society is seen falling on the minor boy's head, who is then seen lying unconscious on the ground. The video also shows chaos as members of the society rush to the boy's aid. It is learned that the minor boy died on the spot soon after the flower pot fell on his head. Snake Dance Caught on Camera in Pune: 3 Serpents Seen Performing Traditional and Rare ‘Sarpmani’, Video Goes Viral.

Boy Dies After Flower Pot Falls on Him in Pune (Trigger Warning)

Disturbing Video of Incident Surfaces

