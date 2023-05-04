A fire broke out at near Sahakarnagar police station in Pune's Parvati Darshan on Wednesday evening. An explosion took place after the blaze erupted. Three shops and a bike were gutted in the massive fire, while two were injured. The video of the fire was caught on CCTV installed nearby. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Two Charred to Death, Five Injured After Blaze Erupts at Hotel in Ramban District.

Pune Fire:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)