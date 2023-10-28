In a shocking incident, an electric bike caught fire early Wednesday morning near the parking lot of D.Y Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad. The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 am on October 28. The incident caused nearby vehicles to be pulled aside. The fire brigade team responded promptly and brought the fire under control. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or loss of life. This is the second such incident involving Ola’s electric scooters in Pune. Car on Fire in Thane: Moving Four-Wheeler Goes Up in Flames on Mumbra Bypass Road, All Seven Occupants Evacuated Safely (See Pics and Video).

E-Bike Engulfs in Blaze

One more incident of an Ola electric scooter catching fire has been reported near the parking lot of D.Y Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad. This alarming event occurred near the Institute's parking area, igniting at approximately 8:30 in the morning. Upon receiving the report,… pic.twitter.com/tr0K3yn9pp — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)