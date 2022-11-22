In a shocking incident, two assailants were caught on CCTV camera assaulting a businessman with a sickle and vandalising the store. The recent extortion bid in Mundhwa in Pune has sent fears among shopkeepers and businessmen. The incident took place on Monday night at around 10 pm. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Video: Miscreants Attack Businessman, Open Fire at Him in Agra for Not Paying Extortion.

Businessman Attacked with Sickle During Extortion Bid:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)