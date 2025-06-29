A screengrab of the video shows devotees gathering to witness and be a part of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

A stampede-like situation occurred during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri. According to reports, three people allegedly died on the spot while several others were injured in a stampede-like situation. It is reported that the stampede-like situation broke out near Shri Gundicha Temple on Sunday, June 29, during the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri. According to the preliminary information, the stampede-like situation took place in front of the chariot of Lord Jagannath when it reached the Gundicha Temple around 4-5 AM this morning. A report in News18 said that the deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh of Khorda district, Premakanti Mohanty, and Prabhati Das from Athantara village under Balianta block. Puri Rath Yatra: AI-based CCTV Cameras Enhance Security, Traffic Management.

Breaking- पुरी में भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा में मची भगदड़, 3 लोगों की मौके पर मौत। कई गंभीर रूप से घायल — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) June 29, 2025

🔴 #BREAKING | Puri Stampede: Several Injured In Stampede At Sri Gundicha Temple — NDTV (@ndtv) June 29, 2025

Late night Stampede in puri in front of #rath the scene was terrifying & heart wrenching. people were running over resting people on #sharadhaBali. Mothers were crying for their children, senior citizen lying on ground & blood shed.FAILURE OF TEMPLE AUTHORITY @CMO_Odisha @otvnews pic.twitter.com/n8ZoSExvAy — Deepankar Swain (@SwainDeepankar) June 29, 2025

