Raghunath Mohapatra, Rajya Sabha MP and Eminent Sculptor, Dies at 78 Due to COVID-19:

Eminent sculptor & member of Rajya Sabha Raghunath Mohapatra passes away at the age of 78. He was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after being diagnosed with #COVID19. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2013. pic.twitter.com/EZP8kNyWYk — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 9, 2021

