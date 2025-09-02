Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently gave a man from Bihar's Darbhanga district a new bike after his two-wheeler was lost during the "Voter Adhikar Yatra." The Congress party shared a video of Shubham Saurabh, who narrated the story. The viral clip also shows Shubham Saurabh proudly flaunting the keys to his motorcycle, which were handed over to him by Rahul Gandhi himself. "During the journey, a young man's bike had been lost. Rahul Gandhi Ji got him a new bike," Congress said in its post. In the video, Shubham is heard saying he had lent his motorcycle to a security personnel who accompanied Rahul Gandhi during his bike rally in Darbhanga. "I was distraught to learn later that my bike was misplaced," he said. In Patna, when Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Gandhi Maidan, he made a brief stopover and handed the bike keys to the youngster. Saurabh said that he was happy to get a brand new motorcycle. "I am touched by the gesture coming from such a senior leader," he added. Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Launches Fierce Attack on BJP, Alleges Large-Scale Electoral Fraud With Backing of Election Commission.

Rahul Gandhi Presents New Bike to Man From Darbhanga

