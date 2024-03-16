In a solemn ceremony marking the conclusion of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. The Gandhi siblings laid flowers at the memorial, commemorating the legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution. The event signifies the end of the nationwide yatra to foster unity and justice. Rahul Gandhi to End Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on March 17, Nana Patole Says INDIA Bloc Leaders to Feature in Huge Rally At Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Floral Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay floral tribute at Chaityabhoomi Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak, in Mumbai as Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/bUCACadF7S — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

