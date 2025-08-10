Amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "voter chori" claim, Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) sent a notice to him today, August 10. In his letter, Karnatak CEO sought documents from Rahul Gandhi to back his allegations of voter fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer asked Rahul Gandhi to provide evidence on which he based his claim that a voter named Shakun Rani (or anyone else) voted twice. "You are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which you have concluded that Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," the CEO’s notice said. On Thursday, August 7, Rahul Gandhi alleged massive electoral fraud in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of Karnataka’s Bangalore Central constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and stated that this was happening across the country too. Rahul Gandhi Issues Stern Warning to ECI During Public Address in Bengaluru, Says ‘If You Attack One Man, One Vote Right, We Will Attack You’ (Watch Video).

Provide Relevant Documents: Karnataka CEO Tells Rahul Gandhi

Notice to Shri Rahul Gandhi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and LoP, Lok Sabha.@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/plSfgoeytZ — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) August 10, 2025

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Electoral Fraud During 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

