A health care worker reached a village in Rajasthan's Barmer district on a camel as part of "Har Ghar Dastak" vaccination drive. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the images of the health worker giving vaccination to people of the village. The "Har Ghar Dastak" vaccination drive was laucnhed by the Centre in November this year for door-to-door vaccination against COVID-19. The drive will continue till December 31.

Tweet By ANI:

Rajasthan | A health care worker reaches a village on a camel as part of 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination drive, in Barmer Pictures shared by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. pic.twitter.com/6J4WKAjUsN — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Tweet By Mansukh Mandaviya:

