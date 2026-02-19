Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Water Pipe While Batting During Rajasthan Royals’ Training Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

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Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has once again made headlines after a display of raw power during a pre-season training session resulted in accidental damage to the facility’s infrastructure. The 14-year-old left-hander, who recently opted to skip his Class 10 board examinations to focus on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, shattered a water pipe with a powerful strike during a net session, as shared by RR's social media handle. A viral video capturing the moment shows the young star connecting with a bullet-like pull shot that travelled with such force it struck a water pipe located near the practice area. Riyan Parag Appointed Rajasthan Royals Captain For IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Water Pipe

just sooryavanshi things 😅 pic.twitter.com/HtP8p5KjlQ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 19, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).