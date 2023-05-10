On Wednesday, Rajsamand district in Rajasthan's Nathdwara town hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prayers at the Shrinathji temple. People gathered in lines on each side of the roadway to throw petals at the PM's cavalcade as it passed by the shrine. From his car, PM Modi waved to the audience as they threw petals at him. PM Narendra Modi Reaches Nathdwara in Rajasthan, to Lay Foundation Stone of Infrastructure Projects (See Pics).

People Shower Flower Petals on PM Modi’s Car in Nathdwara

#WATCH | People shower flower petals on PM Modi's car as he arrives in Rajasthan's Nathdwara PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores here. pic.twitter.com/mQIGrjJlKh — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

