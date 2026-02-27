Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally invite him to their upcoming Hyderabad reception. The visit took place in Delhi ahead of their wedding celebrations. Earlier, the Prime Minister had already sent a congratulatory letter to the couple on their marriage. According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika met PM Modi on February 21, 2026 and photos from the meeting surfaced online shortly after their Udaipur wedding on February 26. In the viral pictures, Rashmika looked elegant in a simple yellow salwar suit, while Vijay chose a classic all-white outfit. The couple respectfully presented the Prime Minister with a shawl while extending their warm invitation. Mr and Mrs Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds, Share Sweet Flying Kisses With Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Invite PM Modi to Reception – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyderabad Times (@hyderabad_times)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hyderabad Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)