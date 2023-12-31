A scam to dupe devotees in the name of Ayodhya's Ram Temple donations has been uncovered ahead of the temple’s grand inauguration. The VHP, spearheading the fund-raising campaign, has alerted the public on social media and asked them to be wary of the fraudsters. A fake social media page named “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh” was exposed by VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal on X (formerly Twitter). The page had a QR code and asked users to donate to the Ram Temple construction under false pretences. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Share Creations on Ram Temple, Ayodhya on Social Media With Hashtag ‘ShriRamBhajan’.

Ram Mandir Donation Scam Exposed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)