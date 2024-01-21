The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22 in a grand ceremony, and among the prominent guests who will witness the Pran Pratishta or the installation of the deity are the members of the Ambani family. Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will accompany his wife Neeta, his sons Akash and Anant, his daughter Isha, and their respective spouses or partners. Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. Reliance Industries Holiday on January 22: Mukesh Ambani-Led Company Announces Holiday for All Its Offices on January 22.

Mukesh Ambani, Family Will Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

#NewsFlash | Mukesh Ambani along with Nita Ambani, Isha-Anand, Akash-Shloka and Anant-Radhika will attend Pran pratishtha in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22 pic.twitter.com/ACN3wUL4hc — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 21, 2024

