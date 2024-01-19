Reliance Industries on Friday, January 19, announced a holiday for all its offices across the country on January 22 in view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony. The Mukesh Ambani-led company has declared a holiday for all its offices in India for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The decision by Reliance Industries aligns with the earlier announcement made by the central government to close all its offices for half a day on January 22. Maharashtra Holiday on January 22: State Government Declares Public Holiday on Occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya.

Reliance Industries Declares Holiday on January 22

