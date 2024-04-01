Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India by unveiling a special coin on Monday, April 1. Attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, and other dignitaries, the event saw the launch of a distinctive Rs 90 denomination coin, reportedly crafted with 99.99 per cent pure silver, weighing around 40 grams. Adorned with the iconic RBI emblem and the inscription "RBI@90," the coin symbolises the institution's enduring heritage and its pivotal role in ensuring India's financial resilience. This commemorative piece also features the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, embodying India's cultural heritage, with the national motto "Satyamev Jayate" engraved in Devanagari script below. RBI Foundation Day 2024: Monetary Tightening Measures by RBI Stabilised G-Sec Yields, Contributed to Investor Confidence in Indian Economy, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

Special Rs 90 Coin Released

#WATCH | Mumbai | PM Modi releases a commemorative coin on the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India pic.twitter.com/C2tja3tKWn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)