The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it will soon issue new INR 20 denomination banknotes under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. These notes from the new series will bear the signature of the current RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. "The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," the RBI said. RBI Allows NPCI To Decide on Person-to-Merchant Payments Cap on UPI Transactions, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

RBI To Issue New INR 20 Denomination Banknotes

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series bearing the signature of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. All banknotes in… pic.twitter.com/8goR8NwySJ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)