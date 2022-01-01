Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN Scheme). Through the PM-KISAN scheme, an amount of over Rs 20,000 crore was transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families today.

Check it Out:

Releasing the 10th instalment under PM-KISAN scheme. https://t.co/KP8nOxD1Bb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

