Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the chief guest of the Republic Day 2023, on Tuesday arrived in Delhi. During his visit, he will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and EAM Dr. S Jaishankar. Republic Day 2023 Parade To Witness Debut March of Women Riders on BSF Camel Contingent.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Arrives in New Delhi:

