Aren't heart attacks becoming the new normal? People are getting heart attacks while they are playing a game, attending a party or getting married. Recently, a bride died from a heart attack, and her sister married in her place. Nevertheless, why are more people getting heart attacks? According to Soumya Swaminathan, a Former WHO chief scientist in Chennai, Covid is the prime reason behind heart attacks, diabetes, and strokes. The risk of getting a heart attack is 4-5% higher after COVID than getting it after vaccination.

Cricketer Dies in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

More Cases of Heart Attacks, Diabetes, Stokes After Covid

It is well established that after COVID risk of heart attacks, diabetes, strokes goes up. Risk of getting a heart attack is 4-5% higher after COVID than getting it after vaccination. COVID infection is itself a main risk factor for subsequent heart attacks: Soumya Swaminathan pic.twitter.com/ySefq1vlSX — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

