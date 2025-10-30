Rohit Arya, a self-proclaimed filmmaker, died of bullet injuries after a tense standoff with Mumbai Police on Thursday. Arya had taken 19 people -17 children, an adult, and a senior citizen - hostage at RA Studio near the L&T building in Powai. The children, all aspiring actors, had come for an audition when the situation escalated. Before being neutralised, Arya released a video threatening to set the studio on fire unless allowed to speak to certain people. Police acted swiftly, rescuing all hostages unharmed. Officials said Arya appeared mentally unstable. Who Is Rohit Arya, the Man Behind Holding 20 Children Hostage at Mumbai’s RA Studio?

Rohit Arya Dies of Bullet Injuries

#Breaking Mumbai: Police sources said Rohit Arya was killed in an encounter. He was shot by Mumbai Police during an operation to rescue children, in which he sustained critical injuries and later died. (Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/fCmbQsbQqB — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2025

