The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha has stirred a controversy after saying that the party had said that the blood and water cannot flow together, not cricket. Sinha's remarks came when he was attending an event and was asked why India is playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 when PM Modi had quipped that the blood and water cannot flow together after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Responding to the girl's question, Sinha said the party had said the same about blood and water and not the cricket. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match has stirred a political storm in India. Opposition parties have slammed the BJP and the BCCI over the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match scheduled for September 14. Did BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Attend Live News Debate Without Wearing Pants? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

‘Said About Blood and Water, Not Cricket’: BJP MP Rakesh Sinha

Mockery of 26 people who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam & an insult to every Indian A young girl — Modi said blood & water cannot flow together then why Cricket with Pakistan Shameless BJP MP Rakesh Sinha — We said about blood & water, not Cricketpic.twitter.com/hGQv7MATo2 — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)