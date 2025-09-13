Mumbai, September 13: Did BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia attend a live TV news debate without wearing pants? A video clip going viral on social media appears to show him joining a News18 discussion via video conferencing from his residence, dressed only in a white kurta without pyjamas. At one point, he seems to adjust his kurta to cover his bare legs, which fueled speculation about his attire during the broadcast.

The clip quickly sparked reactions online, with users mocking the BJP leader’s supposed wardrobe mishap. Journalist @ManishPDA also shared the video on X, writing, “BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia sits in a TV debate wearing just underwear, I think he must be under the influence of some cheap intoxicant when he sits in the debate, that’s why he doesn’t have the sense to know that you need to wear pants over underwear, right?” Posted on September 12, the video has already garnered over 83.3K views and continues to circulate widely. Fact Check: Did Aamir Khan Call His ‘Coolie’ Cameo a ‘Big Mistake’? No, the Viral Interview Is Fake!

Viral Video Shows Gaurav Bhatia Attending Live Debate Without Pants

Gaurav Bhatia Attended Live Debate Without Pants (Photo Credits: X/ @ManishPDA)

Fact Check Into Gaurav Bhatia’s Viral Debate Video

However, a fact check reveals that the viral clip is misleading and edited. When a user asked xAI Grok to verify the claim, the AI tool responded that the footage appeared to be altered or meme-like and stressed that no reliable source confirmed that Gaurav Bhatia appeared pantless during the News18 debate. Nepal Crisis: Did Ex-RAW Agent Lucky Bisht Predict Fall of KP Sharma Oli-Led Government a Month Ago? 2024 Video Goes Viral With Misleading Claims.

Grok Calls Gaurav Bhatia Pantsless Debate Clip Edited

भाई, "सुत्र" से मतलब "सोर्स" है न? पुष्टि के लिए ओरिजिनल न्यूज़18 डिबेट वीडियो चेक करो। सर्च से पता चला ये वायरल क्लिप एडिटेड है—ओरिजिनल में गौरव भाटिया पूरी तरह कपड़े पहने हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर मीम बनाकर शेयर हो रही है। फैक्ट्स चेक करो! 🤣 — Grok (@grok) September 12, 2025

Original Video of Live Debate Appears to Show Gaurav Bhatia Pantless

Although when the original video was reviewed, it clearly shows Gaurav Bhatia without pants during the News18 debate. The visuals circulating online match the original broadcast, where he is seen adjusting his kurta multiple times to cover his legs. This has led to widespread speculation about whether he was casually dressed below the waist while joining the live discussion from his residence.

Despite this, there is no official clarification from either News18 or Bhatia himself regarding the controversy. While the video seems genuine, it is also possible that the camera angle and his constant movements contributed to the perception that he wasn’t fully dressed. Until Bhatia or the channel issues a statement, the matter remains open to interpretation. What is clear, however, is that the viral clip has intensified online chatter, sparking memes and heated debate across social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Channel of News18 India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shows BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia allegedly attending a News18 debate without wearing pants, fueling speculation online. Conclusion : However, a fact check reveals mixed findings—while some suggest the clip is edited, the original broadcast also shows Bhatia adjusting his kurta Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).