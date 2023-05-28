Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a plaque to mark the inauguration of the new parliament building. Later, 'Sarv-dharma' prayers were held at the new Parliament building as the inauguration ceremony was led by PM Narendra Modi. The 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony was attended by PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of different States as a multi-faith prayer meeting was held at the new Parliament building. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building by Unveiling Plaque at New Sansad Bhavan (Watch Video).

'Sarv-Dharma' Prayers Are Underway

#WATCH | 'Sarv-dharma' prayers are underway at the new Parliament building as the inauguration ceremony is led by PM Modi pic.twitter.com/6NyADeDZoM — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Attend 'Sarv-Dharma' Prayer Ceremony

#WATCH | PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and CMs of different States attend a multi-faith prayer meeting underway at the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/uitIOw63ri — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

'Sarv-Dharma' Prayer Ceremony Being Held at the New Parliament Building

Delhi | PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/lfZZpTDMHx — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

