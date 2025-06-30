The death toll in the Sigachi Chemicals factory blast in Telangana's Sangareddy district has risen to eight, as reported by news agency PTI on Monday, June 30. The blast occurred around 9 AM at a Pharma plant in the industrial unit in Pashamailaram, causing the manufacturing unit to collapse and igniting a large fire. Firefighters deployed 11 fire engines to control the blaze, while police and emergency teams are carrying out rescue operations. Several injured workers are being rushed to nearby government and private hospitals, with some in critical condition. The powerful explosion caused structural collapse and widespread panic among employees, many of whom fled the area. Sigachi Chemicals Factory Blast: 6 Killed, 20 Injured in Explosion Triggered by Fire at Chemical Factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy (See Pic and Videos).

8 Dead in Telangana Pharma Plant Blast:

Eight people were killed in pharma plant blast in Telangana — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025

Sigachi Chemicals Factory Blast:

#Hyderabad: At least 5 people feared dead and nearly 15 workers were injured, after a #ReactorBlast 💥 and massive #FireAccident 🔥 at Pharma company (Sigachi Industries) in #Pashamylaram industrial area, #Patancheru, in #Sangareddy dist. Several people reportedly trapped… pic.twitter.com/43ZX2HELGv — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 30, 2025

