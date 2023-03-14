A shocking video emerged on social media wherein a group of men can be seen harassing a Sikh man. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit reportedly during the festival of Holi. In what is being cited as a dispute over the Sikh man’s refusal to apply colors, he was thrashed, his turban was forcefully taken off, with several individuals vigorously throwing colours at him. However, some persons can also be seen calming down the crowd in the video, which has now gone viral. While the video has left netizens enraged, the Pilibhit police have already launched a probe in the matter and assured the people that the perpetrators will soon be arrested. Japanese Woman Groped, Harassed During Holi Celebration In Delhi's Paharganj Area, Video Goes Viral.

Sikh Man Thrashed, Turban Tossed in Pilibhit:

Here's What the Police Has to Say:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)