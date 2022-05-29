The southwest monsoon reached Kerala, three days ahead of its normal onset time, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. IMD, in its daily bulletin, said Sunday morning that Kerala, Mahe region would receive widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning during the next 5 days.

