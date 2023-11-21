Dr SS Badrinath (Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath), who founded the famous Sankara Nethralaya eye hospital in Chennai, died on Tuesday, November 21. A renowned vitreoretinal surgeon, SS Badrinath was 83. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Dr SS Badrinath and said that his contributions to eye care and his relentless service to society had left an indelible mark. Born on February 24, 1940, Dr Badrinath was awarded the Padma Sri in 1983 and Padma Bhushan in 1999. MS Swaminathan Dies: Renowned Agricultural Scientist and Father of India's Green Revolution Passes Away at 98.

Dr SS Badrinath Dies; PM Modi Expresses Condolences:

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. SS Badrinath Ji, a visionary, expert in ophthalmology and founder of Sankara Nethralaya. His contributions to eye care and his relentless service to society have left an indelible mark. His work will continue to inspire generations.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)